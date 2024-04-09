IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma Becomes First Uncapped Player To Score 1000 Runs For SRH

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Abhishek Sharma became first uncapped player in IPL to score 1000 runs.

Indian batter Abhishek Sharma, who has been on fire in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) created a unique record on Tuesday becoming the first uncapped player in the tournament to score 1000 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chandigarh: In the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, Abhishek Sharma inked a unique record becoming the first uncapped player to score 1000 runs for the franchise.

Abhishek has been in brilliant form in the ongoing season but he managed to play a knock of only 16 runs as the playing conditions were difficult with swing on offer for seamers. Before the fixture, the left-handed batter scored 161 runs from four matches and needed just nine runs to complete the milestone.

He inked the record on the fourth delivery of the fourth over in the first innings as PBKS chose to bowl first in the match. Sam Curran bowled a full-length delivery outside off to Abhishek and it was shaping away from him. However, the batter chose to hit it over cover and into the stands for six runs. The shot made him the first uncapped player to score 1000 runs for SRH.

Abhishek was dismissed two balls later by Curran and SRH were in trouble halfway through the innings. They lost three wickets early in the innings but the other batters put them in a better position.

Abhishek played a knock of 37 runs from 12 balls in SRH’s previous game against Chennai Super Kings. Also, his campaign in the tournament so far included a knock of 63 runs from just 23 balls against Mumbai Indians. Apart from him, Manan Vohra is another uncapped cricketer to score 1000 IPL runs.

