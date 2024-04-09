'That Over Gave Me...': Yash Dayal on Getting Hit For Five Sixes by Rinku Singh in IPL 2023

Hyderabad: Young gun Yash Dayal has shed light on the emotional turmoil he went through after being hit for five maximums by Rinku Singh in the IPL 2023 fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR). The chasing side needed 29 runs in the match and Yash Dayal was handed the responsibility of bowling a tidy over. However, Rinku scripted a carnage in the last over hitting five sixes on trot to seal a win for KKR.

Reflecting on the incident, Dayal stated that the over gave him a lot of learning. “It gave me a lot of learning. That over taught me how to prepare for things I am unprepared for. It also taught me how to tackle tough situations,” Dayal said in an episode on RCB bold diaries.

He also narrated the situation in the dressing room, saying coach Ashish Nehra always motivated him. "After the match, when I went to the dressing room, the environment at GT was such that they did not even discuss that over. They just went about their business as if nothing like that happened,” Yash Dayal said via RCB's Bold Diaries series.

"Ashish Nehra would always tell me that - what has happened has happened, but now focus on what is ahead." Yash also revealed that his mother was not able to eat well as she was hurt. “I kept speaking to my family but my mother was hurt a lot and did not eat for days. But I should have heard the advice from my seniors who told me to stay away from social media since it has become so abusive,” Yash Dayal concluded.