'That Over Gave Me...': Yash Dayal on Getting Hit For Five Sixes by Rinku Singh in IPL 2023

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Yash Dayal recalled his expensive over from the IPL 2023 where Rinku Singh smacked him for five sixes.

Yash Dayal recalled his expensive over from the IPL 2023 where Rinku Singh smacked him for five sixes and said that the over taught him a lot.

Hyderabad: Young gun Yash Dayal has shed light on the emotional turmoil he went through after being hit for five maximums by Rinku Singh in the IPL 2023 fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR). The chasing side needed 29 runs in the match and Yash Dayal was handed the responsibility of bowling a tidy over. However, Rinku scripted a carnage in the last over hitting five sixes on trot to seal a win for KKR.

Reflecting on the incident, Dayal stated that the over gave him a lot of learning. “It gave me a lot of learning. That over taught me how to prepare for things I am unprepared for. It also taught me how to tackle tough situations,” Dayal said in an episode on RCB bold diaries.

He also narrated the situation in the dressing room, saying coach Ashish Nehra always motivated him. "After the match, when I went to the dressing room, the environment at GT was such that they did not even discuss that over. They just went about their business as if nothing like that happened,” Yash Dayal said via RCB's Bold Diaries series.

"Ashish Nehra would always tell me that - what has happened has happened, but now focus on what is ahead." Yash also revealed that his mother was not able to eat well as she was hurt. “I kept speaking to my family but my mother was hurt a lot and did not eat for days. But I should have heard the advice from my seniors who told me to stay away from social media since it has become so abusive,” Yash Dayal concluded.

Read More

  1. ETV Bharat Exclusive: 'Never compromised with hard work and belief', says Yash Dayal on earning IPL contract
  2. IPL Auction 2024: Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal add variety to RCB pace attack, says Mo Bobat

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.