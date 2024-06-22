International Olympic Day: Theme, Significance, History and All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: Sports enthusiasts across the world must be waiting for the start of the Olympic Games where they will get an opportunity to witness the sporting extravaganza. However, another special day will be observed on June 23, almost a month before the start of the Paris Olympics. The International Olympic Day, which is observed annually on June 23, holds a special place in the hearts of the spectators, who are avid followers of the games.

The day is observed to commemorate the founding of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1894 and it also unifies power and sports. The event inspires youngsters to pursue sports and celebrate their achievements. It is a reminder that sports can instil good social values in people, teach them to fight till their last breath and make them work efficiently in a team.

Apart from physical activity, the International Olympic Day also showcases the power of sports to bring individuals together, establish peace and promote diverse cultures around the world.

International Olympic Day 2024 Theme

'Let's Move and Celebrate’ is the theme for the Olympic Day this year. The theme inspires people to enjoy finding ways to move ahead in life and celebrate their joy of movement. The theme also highlights the importance of physical activity and healthy living and also showcases that sports can promote peace and development.

International Olympic Day History

The history dates back to June 23, 1894, when the IOC was formed at the Sorbonne University in Paris. IOC established the International Olympic Day to commemorate the modern Olympic Games' founding; the first edition was in 1948.

The event highlights the importance of Olympic values like excellence, friendship and respect. Currently, it has become a worldwide event transcending all the geographical and social boundaries. The event encourages every individual to get involved in physical activities and injects a sense of camaraderie among individuals.

International Olympic Day Significance

Sportsmanship, unity and fair play are the values celebrated on the eve of the International Olympic Day. The Day promotes the idea that hard work can produce some excellent results with some success stories in sports. It also encourages individuals to work with each other in harmony to achieve a common goal. It also marks the power of sports to bring individuals together.

Healthy living and physical fitness are two lessons taught by the Olympic Day. There are activities like fun runs, sports events and educational workshops.

Events In France

The French Ministry of Sports has been playing a vital role in promoting sports and observing the Olympic Day. Over 700 projects were carried out in 2019 by the French Ministry to promote the sports. Also, the public was allowed to meet athletes from their local region to get familiar with Olympic and Paralympic Sports.

Ways to celebrate International Olympic Day

Hosting an Olympic-themed party is one of the ways to celebrate the event while watching some clips of sensational performances in previous editions can be one way to celebrate it. Trying a new sport or knowing about a sporting culture in a country are other ways to celebrate the event. Volunteering for a sports event is also one of the ways that the day can be celebrated.