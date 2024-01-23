Indian Women's Team all set for FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup Oman 2024

New Delhi/Hyderabad: The Indian Women’s Team is ready to go at the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup set to take place from January 24 to 27 in Muscat, Oman.

The team finds itself in Pool C alongside the United States of America, Poland and Namibia. The Netherlands, Malaysia, Fiji and hosts Oman find themselves in Pool A while Australia, South Africa, Ukraine and Zambia form Pool B. Group D comprises New Zealand, Uruguay, Thailand and Paraguay.

India will play their first match against Poland on January 24 followed by their game against United States of America at 9.10 PM IST on the same day. They will play their final group game against Namibia on January 25 at 2.30 PM IST.

The top two teams from each group will play the Quarter-Finals scheduled for January 26, with the Semi-Finals scheduled the same day while the Final will be played on January 27.

The Indian Team will be led by experienced goalkeeper Rajni Etimarpu and vice-captained by defender Mahima Chaudhary.

The Team also comprises Bansari Solanki as the second goalkeeper, with Akshata Abaso Dhekale and Jyoti Chhatri as defenders. Among midfielders, Mariana Kujur and Mumtaz Khan have been named while Ajmina Kujur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal and Deepika Soreng have been included as forwards.

“We’re all really excited to be here at the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup. Everyone’s confident and looking forward to playing this tournament. We will look to execute our plans and take the fight to our opponents,” Rajni Etimarpu was quoted as saying in a media release.

Vice-Captain Mahima Chaudhary believed that the team was well prepared for the challenge. She said, “Our preparatory camp was really useful as each of us understood exactly what we needed to do. We’re in a good space and know we have it in us to win the title if we play to the best of our ability in tandem with our game plans.”