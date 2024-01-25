Age Rules Force Mary Kom to Hang Up Her Boxing Gloves

Dibrugarh (Assam): India's star boxer Mary Kom has hung up her boxing gloves owing to the rules set by the International Boxing Association that allow male and female boxers to fight in elite-level tournaments only till the age of 40.

The legendary boxer added that she had crossed the permitted limit and so had no other options than drawing curtains on her career.

Six-time World Champion and 2012 Olympic medalist Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom called it a day with rules forbidding boxers aged above 40 from competing at elite-level competitions.

However, the Manipuri pugilist added during an event that she still has the hunger to carry on but age is a bar.

"I have the hunger still but unfortunately because of the age limit it is over I cannot compete in any competition. I want to play more but I am being forced to quit (due to the age limit). I have to retire. I have achieved everything in my life," Mary said.

The 41-year-old is the first female boxer in history to bag six world titles. She was also the first Indian female boxer to bag a gold medal in the Asian Games in the 2014 edition.

Winning bronze in the 2012 Olympics was her biggest achievement and she also dazzled with her brilliance in the boxing ring in several global tournaments throughout her career.

With the experienced pugilist bidding farewell to the sport, India will hope that the upcoming generation of boxers will step up to replicate a similar success to Kom at the global level.