Loading...

IND vs ENG: Ollie Pope's valiant ton guides England to 316/6 on day 3

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Desk

Published : Jan 27, 2024, 3:04 PM IST

Updated : Jan 27, 2024, 5:10 PM IST

Ollie Pope was the star of the show for England on the third day of the opening Test against India as he played a knock of unbeaten 148 runs and helped the visitors take a lead of more than 100 runs.

Ollie Pope was the star of the show for England on the third day of the opening Test against India as he played a knock of unbeaten 148 runs and helped the visitors take a lead of more than 100 runs. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a brilliant spell for the Indian team taking a couple of wickets with an economy of only 2.40.

Hyderabad: The first test between India and England was equally poised by the end of the third day of the Hyderabad Test as Ollie Pope stitched a sensational knock to help England take a lead of 126 runs on a pitch which has plenty to offer for spinners.

Indian innings was wrapped up with a lead of 190 runs earlier in the day. England started their innings on a positive note as both the openers, Zak Crawley (31) and Ben Duckett (47) got starts. However, wickets kept falling after their wicket and England were reduced to 163/5 at one point of time. It appeared that, India are on verge of bundling out the visitors with a minimal total to chase. However, once Ollie Pope settled on the pitch, he tackled the spinners as well as pacers brilliantly.

Pope played a knock of unbeaten 148 runs laced with 17 boundaries. Ben Foakes (34) lent him a supporting hand for the sixth wicket as the duo stitched a 112-run partnership before being dismissed by Axar Patel. Rehan Ahmed who came in to bat next ensured there was no more fall of wickets scoring unbeaten 16 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped two wickets each while Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja picked one wicket each. The Indian bowling unit will now aim to skittle out the English side next day as soon as possible with the possibility that chasing on the last couple of days might be pretty tough.

Last Updated :Jan 27, 2024, 5:10 PM IST

TAGGED:

Cricket NewsIND vs ENGJasprit BumrahIND vs ENG

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.