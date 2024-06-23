India Cruise Into Semis Of T20 World Cup 2024; Thrash Bangladesh By 50 Runs

North Sound (Antigua): India are all set to fly to Guyana with a comprehensive 50-run win against Bangladesh in their second Super 8 match at Antigua on Saturday. But before that, they have the onerous task of overcoming the mighty Australians at St Lucia where the latter having played a couple of matches on this ground.

Hardik Pandya, the Man of the Match and the moment, having taken the first wicket and scoring the sole 50 of the match on Saturday, was the undisputed monarch and star of the great Indian show.

His innings was the linchpin of India’s commanding total, providing the much-needed impetus and stability. His ability to anchor the innings amid frequent wicket falls and his explosive finish ensured India set a challenging target, showcasing his invaluable contribution to the team’s Super 8 journey.

Cameos by Rohit Sharma who set the tone of the innings with a quickfire 23, a well-earned 37 by Kohli in his long-awaited resurrection, Pant’s audacity which gave India 36 runs and Bangladesh his wicket, a studied quietude by Shivam Dube and meaningful flair by Pandya aided India in putting up the highest ever T20 total at this venue at 196-5.

The story of the first innings was Bangladesh’s fierce performance of the arm which cost India continuous under-50 wickets and the highly consequential over by Tanzim Hasan when he took out Kohli at 37 and Suryakumar Yadav at just six just a ball apart.

The well-knit bowling unit of the Men in Blue allowed only a negligible surge in the Bangladesh’s quest for surmounting a mountainous total. A few sixes, boundaries and hard effort, however, did not put them anywhere near the road to success, as Jasprit Bumrah’s 13 for 2 wickets, Kuldeep’s squeezers giving him three scalps for just 18 runs, and Pandya’s hard bowled wicket that set up the victory drive for India.

The longest innings that an Indian batter took was 28 balls which Pandya used up to get to his well-paced 50, a move that skipper Sharma said was being “smart with the bat.” With one just 50, India still managed to get 198 which again the skipper said was “how we got to play T20 cricket.”

Sharma’s 23 runs in 11 balls was the tone setter of India’s innings that was gifted by Bangladesh who won the toss and elected to bowl, keeping the breeze in mind for its bowlers like Tanzim.

The Antigua contest puts India on the top of the Super 8 table, coming up over Australia who take on Afghanistan later in the evening. However, irrespective of where India finally settles in the Super 8 table, it will play its semifinal in Guyana.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan will be fighting to stay in the game and Bangladesh are all but out of the semifinal race.

Earlier in the morning, it was a perfect day for India at the Vivian Richards stadium where the pitch aided the bat, perhaps for the first time for the Men in Blue who strived to victory at New York for the longest time. The match was also a welcome one for Kohli who returned to form even though he fell 23 runs short of his 50.

The lessons to be learnt from this one would be for Rishabh Pant who played a stunner of an innings but went down to unrequired audacity at 36, reverse sweeping Rashid, a spinner in form, despite having hit for a six and fours in preceding balls.

Shivam Dube’s controlled innings, acting as anchor to both Pant and Hardik, was another highlight of the batting show that India put up before its bowlers perfected in doing what they do best – maintain line and length, bowl with mindfulness, create opportunities, tempt rival batsmen and get the scalps with skilful strategy. Bumrah, as usual, overawed the batters, with his killer reputation as Kuldeep frustrated them by not giving a build-up window. The consummate arm show of just two fast bowlers and three spinners, did not in any way, show up the need for another pacer, making Siraj cool his heels most likely for the rest of the campaign.

Team India, now fly to Saint Lucia straight from the Sir Vivian Richards stadium in Antigua by the way, to shake hands with the men from Down Under, when they meet the first real challenge in this competition thus far.