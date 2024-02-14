England Announces Playing XI of Third Test; Mark Wood Returns to Lineup

Rajkot (Gujarat): England have announced the playing XI for the third Test against India to be played here and Mark Wood has returned in place of young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir for the fixture.

The alteration will inject fresh energy into the team as they gear up for the crucial game to be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium.

Wood's selection will provide a slightly different balance to the bowling attack they have used so far in the series. The pace department will be handled by veteran James Anderson and Mark Wood while Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed and Joe Root will comprise spin department.

The change in the team composition appears to be done considering the nature of the pitch and the history of big scores in two Test which were played at the venue.

Wood also played in the first match of the series at Hyderabad but went wicket-less even after rolling his arm for 25 overs across two-innings. James Anderson replaced him in the second Test but the duo is now set to be played together.

Also, there was uncertainty around Rehan Ahmed's participation in the fixture due to visa issues he was facing. However, the leg-spinner has made to the playing XI. The fixture will be a special one for Ben Stokes as he will play his 100th Test match.

England XI for Rajkot Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicket-keeper), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson