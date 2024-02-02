Debutant Bartlett Claims 4-17 as Australia Register 8-Wicket Victory over West Indies in 1st ODI

Melbourne: Fast bowler Xavier Bartlett took 4-17 in his ODI debut as Australia thrashed West Indies by eight wickets with 69 balls remaining in their series opener on Friday. Josh Inglis showed little signs of testing positive for COVID-19 the day before when he smacked a quick-fire 65 off 43 balls for Australia.

Asked to bat first, West Indies was eventually bowled out for 231 in 48.4 overs after Bartlett's stunning three-wicket opening burst had left the tourists in trouble at 59-4 as he went on to West Indies reward Shamar Joseph International retainer contractors Australia's second-best ODI figures on debut. Captain Steven Smith (79 not out) and Cameroon Green (77 not out) struck fine unbeaten half-centuries as Australia eased to 232-2 in 38.3 overs.

Amazing way to start my career, the 25-year-old Bartlett said after he was made player of the match. Couldn't ask for more with that first wicket, hit the stumps happy to contribute here. Australia didn't feel the absence of its key World Cup-winning players, including skipper Pat Cummins, who was rested ahead of the tour of New Zealand.

Bartlett ran through the top order on the lively MCG wicket after he shared the new ball with another newcomer, pace bowler Lance Morris, as Australia went with two debutants to share the new ball for the first time in this format since Andy Bichel and Anthony Stuart at the Gabba in 1997.

Bartlett was instrumental in Brisbane Heat's Big Bash League title this year and he struck off his third ball when he hit Justin Greaves top of the off stump with an impeccable outswinger. Bartlett could have had Alick Athanaze lbw when he struck the opener's front pad three balls later but Smith didn't go for a TV referral. Replays suggested the ball was hitting the top of the leg stump. But Bartlett found the outside edges of Athanaze and captain Shai Hope in a sensational opening spell of 3-9 before Keacy Carty (88) and Roston Chase (59) shared a century stand.

Carty showed plenty of aggression against Morris, who ended up with 0-59, while Chase dominated Adam Zampa before he was bowled around his leg by the legspinner just when West Indies looked to accelerate. Carty looked set for his century but was run out when he went for an unnecessary single and Sean Abbott hit the stumps from extra cover.

Bartlett picked up the wicket of Gudakesh Motie in his return spell but was stopped short of present selector Tony Dodemaide's Australia's newcomer ODI record of 5-21 against Sri Lanka in 1988 when Abbott finished off West Indies innings by dismissing Hayden Walsh for 20. Inglis gave Australia a rollicking start despite Travis Head feathering a catch off Matthew Forde in the first over.

Inglis used a separate locker room area and also distanced from teammates on and off the field. He hit 10 fours and a six before he gloved a reverse sweep against Motie as Australia cruised to 83-2 in the 12th over. Smith and Green then dominated West Indies' pace and spin in a 149-run stand before the Australian skipper raised Australia's 10th successive win in ODIs with a cover-driven boundary against Walsh. Sydney will host the second match on Sunday before the third and final game at Canberra next Tuesday.