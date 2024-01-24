Cameron Green, Andrew McDonald Test Covid Positive Ahead of Gabba Test

Brisbane: Australian camp is affected by Covid in the recent development with all-rounder Cameron Green and head coach Andrew McDonald catching the virus ahead of tomorrow's red-ball clash against Australia.

Batter Travis Head had contacted the virus earlier after the first Test against West Indies in Adelaide but tested negative on Tuesday after flying to Brisbane. Head joined the squad on Wednesday afternoon and can take part in the next Test without any restrictions. However, as Green and McDonald are affected by the virus, they will be separated from the group until they return a negative test.

According to Cricket Australia's protocols, Green will be able to feature in the lineup even if he doesn't turn a negative result in the next 24 hours. Australia vice-captain Steve Smith has stated that both Green and McDonald are fine.

"He's (Green) fine. No physical drama at all – just tested positive. Him and Andrew McDonald are both fine," Green said as quoted by Cricket.com.au.

The second Test at the Gabba will be a day-night affair and captain Pat Cummins has stated that the experience of the Australian team playing pink ball games would come in handy.

"No doubt playing a pink-ball Test almost every year, and some Shield cricket over the years with the pink ball, helps us familiarise ourselves ... perhaps better than oppositions can, just by experience," he said.

Australia won the first Test of the two-match series by 10 wickets and they will be looking to register a whitewash by extending their winning streak. West Indies on the other hand would be looking to end the series with a scoreline of 1-1.