Ambati Rayudu Accuses RCB Management, Players of Putting 'Individual Milestones' Ahead of the Team

Hyderabad: Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu has continued his onslaught on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on social media accusing the players and team management of putting "individual milestones" ahead of the team's interest.

Rayudu, who doesn't share a good relationship with former India and RCB skipper Virat Kohli, stated that he feels for all the Bengaluru-based franchise fans who have been passionately supporting the team for the last 17 years. He also asserted that fans will have to force the RCB management to pick players who will play for the team's interest first and not for himself.

"My heart truly goes out to all the RCB supporters who have passionately supported the team over the years. If only the management and the leaders had the team's interests ahead of individual milestones... RCB would have won multiple titles. Just remember how many fantastic players have been let go off. Force your management to bring players who will put the team's interests first. A great new chapter can start from the mega auction," Rayudu wrote on his 'X' handle.

Meanwhile, after the clash between RCB and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 eliminator, the 38-year-old had taken a dig at the Faf du Plessis-led franchise with a statement that only aggressive celebrations are not enough for the franchise to lift the silverware. "If you talk about RCB today, it shows that only passion and aggressive celebrations don't win you trophies. You need to plan. You don't get the IPL trophy just by reaching the playoffs. You have to play with the same hunger. Don't think you will win the IPL trophy just by beating CSK. You will have to come next year once again," Rayudu said on Star Sports.

While following RCB's exit from the IPL 2024, CSK fans and players alike have taken to social media to troll the team that is still on the prowl for their first-ever IPL trophy. Taking to Instagram, the right-hand batter shared a video on Thursday of CSK players including Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali and Devon Conway enjoying their last year's IPL title indicating five with their hands and gave it to the captain - "Sometimes a gentle reminder is required."

File: avindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali and Devon Conway (Ambati Rayudu Instagram Story)

Rayudu’s stellar 12-year IPL career saw him lift the coveted trophy six times (three with MI, three with CSK) making him one of only the second players after Rohit Sharma to win the trophy six times. He finished his IPL career on high, playing a vital role in CSK's fifth title-winning campaign.

RCB faced a four-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator encounter at Narendra Modi Stadium to end their six-match winning campaign in the season on Wednesday.