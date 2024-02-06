11th Edition of Indian Super League to Kick Off on September 14

Hyderabad/New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Tuesday that the top-tier Indian Super League, which will run into its 11th edition, will kick off on September 14 and will run till April 30, 2025.

As usual the senior competition calendar for the next season (2024-25) will kick off with the Asia's oldest tournament Durand Cup slated from July 26-31. I-League on the other hand will be held from October 19-April 30, while the Super Cup will run concurrently with the league season from October 1-May 15.

I-League 3, which will act as a qualifying tournament for I-League 2, will be held from August 1-September 30. I-League 2 is slated from January 15-April 30. The 78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy will be held from November 5-15 (Group Stage) and December 1-15 (Final Round).

The Indian Women's League will be held from October 25-April 30. The IWL-2 will be from January 25-April 30. The 29th Senior Women's National Football Championship will take place in September (Group Stage) and October (Final Round).

All the senior leagues are set to finish by the end of April next year, it was decided in the AIFF executive committee. As far as the national state tournaments are concerned, the season will begin with the Junior Boys and Junior Girls National Football Championship tier 1 and tier 2 in July.

It will be followed by the Sub-Junior Boys and Sub-Junior Girls National Football Championship tier 1 and tier 2 in August. The National Beach Soccer Championship will be held in February next year, the Men's Futsal Club Championship will take place in May 2025.

The AIFF Youth Leagues (U13/U15/U17) are set to have a nine-month calendar from September-May. The nomination criteria for member associations for the 2024-25 season of the IWL 2, I-League 3, the AIFF Youth Leagues (U13/U15/U17) and the Men's Futsal Club Championship have also been released.

