Hyderabad: Tuna is one of the most popular fish in Western countries. Tuna is the most widely consumed fish around the world. The average American eats more than three pounds of tuna every year. According to the latest data from the United Nations, among the seven principal tuna species, 33.3 per cent of the stocks are estimated to be fished at biologically unsustainable levels.

For this popularity of Tuna, in December 2016, the United Nations General Assembly voted to officially observe World Tuna Day. Tuna is a species of saltwater fish that ranges in habitat from the Atlantic Ocean all the way to Indonesia.

Tuna is a fleshy fish with the only central bone (no pin bones in muscles), saltwater fish and the fish's flesh is soft and moist, and the colour is a deeper pink. Tuna can be eaten in a wide variety of ways - in the form of canned, grilled, baked, fried etc.

Tinned tuna remains the workaday fish eaten by millions across the developed world, in lunchtime sandwiches, and into evening meals of pasta bake and fish pie. Canned Tuna is used as a pet food as it's a good source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for maintaining healthy skin and a healthy coat.

Over one million tons of tuna are consumed annually in the United States and Japan, the world's two largest tuna markets. Tuna is the most popular fish in the American diet and is second only to shrimp as the most popular seafood.

Purpose of the World Tuna Day:

The day raises awareness of the important role of tuna fish and the threats to this species due to population decline, poor conservation management and high levels of illegal or unregulated tuna fishing. World Tuna Day highlights the importance of sustainably managed fish stocks in view of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.

According to the United Nations, over seven million metric tons of tuna and tuna-like species are harvested yearly. These migratory tuna species account for 20 per cent of the value of all marine capture fisheries and over 8 per cent of all globally traded seafood. So, we need to recognise the critical role of tuna in sustainable development, food security, economic opportunity, and the livelihoods of people around the world.

Stopping overfishing is of vital importance. Yet, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations notes that market demand for tuna is still high and that the significant overcapacity of tuna fishing fleets remains. At present, over 96 countries are involved in the conservation and management of tuna, which has an annual value of almost 10 billion USD.

Tuna in the Indian Market:

In recent times, many Indians have shown interest in Tuna. They have started relishing both fresh and canned tuna. Tuna, also known as Kera fish in India, Choora is another name for Kera fish. But the tuna that are brought in are not maintained well. According to the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, Indian seas have nine species of this fish. The kawakawa, frigate tuna, dogtooth tuna, bullet tuna and oriental bonito, live relatively close to the shore. The skipjack, longtail, albacore and yellowfin tuna, the last of which is 'Near Threatened' according to IUCN, live in deep water and require different fishing gear and expertise.

India's tuna catch is comparable in quantity to the Maldives, Seychelles, France or the US, but Indian vessels are relatively small, do not use on-board refrigeration, and depend on ice, which limits the amount of fish that can be properly stored. Due to this, both the quantity and quality of tuna fish are affected. As a result, tuna fish are threatened by overwhelming demand.

The Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO), headquartered in Chennai, heads the Bay of Bengal component of this project and is working to develop models of sustainably, locally-caught tuna fisheries for domestic consumers. They are trying to create more efficient supply chains to ensure customers can get high-quality tuna that can even be eaten raw as sashimi.

The most expensive Tuna is Bluefin tuna, it can be very expensive, depending on where you buy it and which part of the fish you are eating.

Health Benefits:

Tuna is an excellent source of vitamin B12, an essential vitamin needed to make DNA. Vitamin B12 also helps you to form new red blood cells and prevent the development of anaemia. Tuna can be a great source of protein in your diet. However, Tuna contains high levels of mercury and varies for different types of Tuna. As a result, regular tuna consumption may lead to health issues.

Cooking tuna is the best way to get rid of parasites and reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses. However, it is still safe to eat raw tuna. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends freezing raw tuna in one of the following ways to remove parasites: Freeze at -20 °C or lower for 7 days Frozen at -35°C or below.

Facts about Tuna: