IIT Kanpur Incubated Startup Develops Device Testing Water Purity in 30 Secs

Published : Apr 30, 2024, 3:55 PM IST

Chief Revenue Officer VR Rajesh said that the device has been developed at a total cost of Rs 45 thousand in one and half years and the Ministry of Jal Shakti has been approached to bring the device to the market with an estimated target to deliver it to 6.5 lakh villages of India.

Kanpur: In a significant development with regard to testing water purity, IIT Kanpur's incubated firm Klux has developed a device that will tell in just 30 seconds how pure the water is. That is, apart from the pH level in water, information about hardness, electrical conductivity, TDS, lead-heavy metals and many other information will also be available with just one click.

The company's Chief Revenue Officer VR Rajesh said that they are in constant touch with the Ministry of Jal Shakti to bring the device to the market with an estimated target to deliver it to 6.5 lakh villages of India.

Device Already in Major States of Country: VR Rajesh said that the water quality analyzer device has reached the markets of all the major states of India. Rajesh said it took the firm one and half years to develop the device at an estimated cost of Rs 45,000. Certificates have also been received from all the relevant ministries and departments for the device, he said. The experts of IIT Kanpur have played an important role in preparing the device.

Haryana Govt Approves Device in All Cities: VR Rajesh said that the Haryana government has approved the use of the device in all its cities. This device is completely portable. Therefore, the common people can use it easily, he said. Over the mechanism behind the working of the device, Rajesh said that the device has been built on Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence technology. He said that now the upgraded version of the device will be available in May with many more features in the updated device. He said the developing firm was incubated in IIT Kanpur as well as IIT Delhi and IIT Bhubaneswar.

