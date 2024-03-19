IIT Kanpur: Aethrone Aerospace Unveils Drone with Self-Destruct Tech Vital for Indian Army

Kanpur(Uttar Pradesh): Aethrone Aerospace, an incubated company at IIT Kanpur, has unveiled a drone designed to gather intelligence along Pakistan and China borders hoping to give the much needed teeth to Indian army's surveillance system.

The self-destruct technology, installed at innovative drone system, prevents compromise if detected by adversarial forces. Equipped with state-of-the-art capabilities, this drone is not just a marvel of engineering, it is poised to be a guardian of national security.

Prakhar Nandi Srivastava, co-founder of Aethrone Aerospace, said, "The Indian Navy has given its approval, recognising the value of our drone in safeguarding our borders." Prakhar informed that the drone's versatility extends beyond border surveillance. The unique gadget is equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities, which enables it to detect and assist individuals in distress, whether from flooding or maritime accidents, offering timely aid including life-saving jackets.

"The journey wasn't easy, with a cost of Rs 3.50 crore and over a year of development. But with each trial, the drone grows stronger. Regardless of constant positive signs, the drone is undergoing constant trials to signify the commitment to its refinement and effectiveness. Also, the approval from the Indian Navy has provided validation and relief to the whole project team," Prakhar said.

Recently, the Aethrone Aerospace's drone was presented at the Abhivyakti 2024 program held at IIT Kanpur. The drone received widespread praise from the organisers and startup experts alike.