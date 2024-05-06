IIT Kanpur Incubated Startup Develops Device for Instant Lung Tests

Kanpur: In a development expected to revolutionize the lung disease tests and diagnosis, an incubator company of IIT Kanpur has developed a device that will give vital information about the health report of lungs in just 50 seconds. This device will also help in knowing how healthy and how bad your lungs are.

The device named Nodex has been developed by Medantrik, an incubator company of IIT Kanpur. IIT Kanpur incubator Priranjan Tiwari said that the need for the device was felt in view of the rising cases of lung related problems seen in a lot in people these days. With the help of this device, people will be able to check their lungs themselves while sitting at home, Tiwari said. Over the working of the device, Tiwari said that the device can be used like an inhaler and has to be connected to the smartphone for which an application named Medantrik will have to be downloaded first. The user will have to feed the basic details like age, height and whether he or she is a smoker. The device will easily provide the report of your lungs as per Tiwari.

According to the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre at IIT Kanpur, the handheld diagnostic tool enables you to monitor your lung health and take control of your respiratory well-being. "Say goodbye to breathing troubles and breathe with ease by using Nodex," it said. The Nodex device is touted to be a gamechanger for patients suffering from Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease).

According to the IIT Kanpur incubator, the device is beneficial for both patients with lung related problems and healthy people. “If people who are sick meditate after using this device, they will come to know how healthy their lungs were before meditation and how healthy their lungs are after meditation after which the doctor will also be able to adjust the dose of their medicine,” Tiwari said. According to Tiwari, the device is effective in checking the condition of the lungs.

Over the mechanism of the working of the device, Tiwari said that the users will have to simply exhale into the detachable tube of the device after which the readings will be generated in the mobile application connected to the device.