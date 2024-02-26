World NGO Day 2024: 'Building a Sustainable Future'

Hyderabad: World NGO Day is celebrated annually on February 27 to serve as a global recognition and celebration of the invaluable contributions made by non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) worldwide. Despite the prevailing challenges in the world, NGOs offer hope and act as agents of positive change, working tirelessly to shape a better future for all. This day is an opportunity to acknowledge, commemorate, and collaborate with these organisations that play a crucial role in addressing social, economic, and environmental challenges.

History: The concept of World NGO Day originated in 2009 from social entrepreneur Marcis Liors Skadmanis, who recognised the vital role NGOs play in addressing global challenges. The Baltic Sea NGO Forum proposed the establishment of World NGO Day in the following year, gaining support from various NGO communities.

In 2012, after careful consideration and discussions, the Baltic Sea NGO Forum officially adopted the proposal, marking a significant step in recognizing the day globally. The first celebration of World NGO Day occurred in 2014, hosted by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland in Helsinki, showcasing the international impact of NGOs with leaders from various international organisations in attendance.

Significance: The primary objective of World NGO Day is to acknowledge the impactful efforts made by NGOs globally, providing humanitarian aid and significantly impacting people's lives. NGOs, as independent non-profit organisations, bridge gaps in societal issues related to human rights, children's rights, social and environmental issues, and animal welfare.

World NGO Day serves as a global platform for NGOs to share knowledge and experiences, fostering collaboration among organizations worldwide. 3

Theme 2024: The theme for World NGO Day 2024 is "Building a Sustainable Future: The Role of NGOs in Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).” This underscores the crucial role of NGOs in working towards a sustainable and equitable future.

World NGO Day Celebration: Celebrations of World NGO Day reflect the inherent values of humanity, progress made as a global community, and the positive impact on people's lives. Common ways of celebrating include:

Supporting Causes : People celebrate by supporting a good cause and extending help to others in any way possible.

Donations : Worldwide, people make donations to non-profit organisations and NGOs supporting various needs.

: Worldwide, people make donations to non-profit organisations and NGOs supporting various needs. Awareness: Popularising the day helps spread awareness about the critical work done by NGOs globally.

Quotes on World NGO Day:

Mahatma Gandhi: "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” Muhammad Ali: “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.” Anna Hazare: "NGOs are the bridge between the individual and the government, providing a platform for citizens to take action and create change." Margaret Mead: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” Plato: “Good actions give strength to ourselves and inspire good actions in others.”

NGOs in India: India, being the seventh-largest country in land area and the second-most populous, has seen significant contributions from NGOs since its independence in 1947. Some noteworthy NGOs in India include:

CRY (Child Rights and You):

Founding: Founded in 1979 by Rippan Kapur.

Founded in 1979 by Rippan Kapur. Mission: Works towards ensuring happier and healthier childhoods for India’s underprivileged children, addressing critical needs such as healthcare, nutrition, education, and protection from child labor and child marriage.

Smile Foundation:

Established: Founded in 2002.

Founded in 2002. Focus: aims to make society and businesses more inclusive by bringing about positive change through unique resource models. Programs include education, health, and livelihood for children and women.

Give India Foundation:

Objective: An online donation platform providing channels and resources to trusted NGOs across India.

An online donation platform providing channels and resources to trusted NGOs across India. Impact: raises funds and contributions from individuals globally, distributing donations to NGOs working on diverse social causes

Goonj:

Focus: Relieving poverty through impactful social initiatives.

Relieving poverty through impactful social initiatives. Unique Approach: Emphasises the importance of clothes as a basic yet overlooked need, collecting and distributing materials to those in need

Care India:

Experience: Working in India for 68 years.

Working in India for 68 years. Mission: Focuses on reducing poverty and social injustice and empowering women and girls from poor and marginalized communities through health, education, livelihood, disaster relief, and response projects.

Nanhi Kali:

Objective: Supports education for underprivileged girls in India.

Founder: Founded by Anand Mahindra in 1996, it is jointly managed by the Naandi Foundation and the KC Mahindra Education Trust.

Helpage India:

Established: Founded in 1978.

Mission: Focuses on concerns of elders, working for universal pensions and healthcare, and against elder abuse at national, state, and social levels.

Pratham:

Size: One of the largest NGOs in India.

One of the largest NGOs in India. Founders: Madhav Chavan and Farida Lambe.

Madhav Chavan and Farida Lambe. Mission: Provides quality education for underprivileged children, intervening in 23 states and union territories in India.

Save the Children, India:

Established: Registered as ‘Bal Raksha Bharat’ in 2004.

Registered as ‘Bal Raksha Bharat’ in 2004. Impact: Changed the lives of more than 12.4 million children until March 2022, focusing on child rights and well-being.

Oxfam India: