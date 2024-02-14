World Governments Summit: PM Modi Says Inclusive, Tech-Smart, Green Governance Need of the Hour

Dubai (UAE): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that it was the need of the hour for governance to be inclusive, technology-smart, clean, transparent, and green.

In his speech at the World Governments Summit, PM Modi said, "Governments must prioritise – ease of living, ease of justice, ease of mobility, ease of innovation, and ease of doing business in their approach to public service." Elaborating on India’s steadfast commitment to climate change action, he called for people to join Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) to create a sustainable world.

At the invitation of Vice President, Prime Minister, Defence Minister, and the Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, PM Modi participated in the World Governments Summit in Dubai as Guest of Honour today.

He delivered the special keynote address on the theme of the Summit - "Shaping the Future Governments”. The PM had also attended the World Governments Summit in 2018, as Guest of Honour.

The Summit this time saw the participation of 20 world leaders, including 10 Presidents and 10 Prime Ministers. Governments and delegates from over 120 countries were represented at the global gathering.

In his address, the PM shared his thoughts on the changing nature of governance. He highlighted India’s transformative reforms based on the mantra of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance”.

Sharing his experience on how the country had leveraged digital technology to further welfare, inclusivity, and sustainability, he called for a human-centric approach to governance. He also underlined India’s focus on people’s participation, last-mile delivery, and women-led development to achieve an inclusive society.

The PM emphasised that given the interconnected nature of the world, governments must collaborate and learn from each other to address future challenges. He further elaborated on the leadership role played by India as the chair of G-20 last year, on a wide range of issues and challenges facing the world.

In this context, he highlighted the efforts made by India to bring development concerns facing the Global South to the center stage of global discourse.

Calling for reform of multilateral institutions, he pushed for a greater voice for the Global South in its decision-making. India, he stressed, will continue to contribute to global progress based on its role as a "Vishwa Bandhu" (Global friend).

PM Modi inaugurated UAE's historic BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant moment for the city's Hindu community. Public access to the temple begins on March 1. He will later travel to Qatar’s Doha after the UAE trip where he will meet the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad.