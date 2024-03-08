US Revitalised Partnership with Allies and Nations like India Amidst China's Rise: Biden

Washington: The US has revitalised its partnership with its allies and nations like India, Australia and Japan, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday, amidst the rise of China, which he said is indulging in "unfair economic practices" and endangering peace across the Taiwan Strait. Biden, 81, in his final State of the Union Address before a joint session of the US Congress, said the US wants competition with China, but not conflict.

Biden, seeking re-election in November, said America is in a stronger position to win the competition for the 21st Century against China. "We are standing up against China's unfair economic practice, standing up for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. We revitalised our partnership with allies and the Pacific, India. Australia, Japan, South and South Korea," Biden, a Democrat, said.

China considers Taiwan as its breakaway province and insists it should be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary. Taiwan, however, sees itself as completely distinct from China. China has been ramping up its military offensive against the self-ruled island of more than 23 million people, triggering global concerns including from the US.

He said he several times found his Republican fellow members saying that China is on the rise and America is falling behind. "They've got it backwards. America is rising," Biden said. The US has the best economy in the world, Biden said in his address watched by millions of Americans.

Since I've come to office, our GDP is up. And our trade deficit with China is down to the lowest point in over a decade, he said "I've made sure that the most advanced American technologies can't be used in China's weapons. Frankly, for all his tough talk on China, it never occurred to my predecessor to do that, Biden said.

And we're in a stronger position to win the competition for the 21st Century against China or anyone else for that matter, said the president in his speech. Following Super Tuesday, decks have become clear for a rematch between Biden and Trump in the November 5 presidential elections.

Biden, who is the oldest president of the US, also slammed his Republican rival and predecessor Donald Trump, 77, on several issues ranging from his recent comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin, immigration, the January 6 insurrection, abortion, and gun control.