Senior US Diplomat Travelling to India, S Lanka and Bangladesh

By PTI

Published : May 10, 2024, 9:59 AM IST

Senior US Diplomat Travelling to India, S Lanka and Bangladesh
US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu(ANI Photo)

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu is set to visit India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh to strengthen bilateral cooperation and demonstrate US support for a prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Washington: A senior American diplomat is travelling to India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh this week to strengthen bilateral cooperation with each country and demonstrate the US support for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, the United States said Thursday.

Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will kick off his may 10-15 trip from Chennai, where he will meet with Consulate personnel to bolster bilateral engagement in southern India, an official release said.

He will then travel to Colombo to engage with officials from across the political spectrum and deepen the United States' partnership with Sri Lanka. In his meetings, he will reaffirm the United States' support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery, as well as the importance of a robust civil society as a cornerstone of a free and democratic society, the State Department said.

"Lu will conclude his trip in Dhaka, where he will meet with government officials, civil society leaders, and other Bangladeshis to discuss U.S.-Bangladesh cooperation, including on addressing the climate crisis and deepening economic ties," the statement said.

