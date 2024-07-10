ETV Bharat / international

Ready To Work With India To Properly Handle Situation In Border Areas: Chinese FM Wang To Doval

Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has expressed readiness to join hands with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to "properly handle" issues related to the situation on the ground in the border areas, amid the protracted border row in eastern Ladakh.

In a congratulatory message to Doval on his reappointment as India's National Security Advisor and Special Representative for the India-China boundary question, Wang noted that China and India share a relationship that transcends bilateral boundaries and holds increasing global significance.

Besides being the Foreign Minister, Wang is also China's Special Representative of the India-China border talks mechanism. In his message to Doval sent on Tuesday, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the ruling Communist Party of China, said China and India, as the two most populous developing countries and emerging economies in the world, share a relationship that transcends bilateral boundaries and holds increasing global significance.

Wang noted that he is "ready to join hands with Doval to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, properly handle issues related to the situation on the ground in the border areas, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas," state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Wang's message followed his recent meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Astana on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Asthana, Kazakhstan.

It was the first high-level meeting between Indian and Chinese officials after the formation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 3.0 government following the recent general elections in India.