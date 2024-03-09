President Murmu to Visit Mauritius from March 11 to 13 to Attend National Day Fete

New Delhi: In a diplomatic visit and to bolster India-Mauritius ties, President Droupadi Murmu is all set to visit Mauritius from March 11 to 13 to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius on March 12 as the chief guest on the invitation of the Government of Mauritius. Notably, a contingent of the Indian Navy will participate in the celebrations, along with two ships of the Indian Navy's First Training Squadron INS Tir and CGS Sarathi.

President Murmu is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. In addition, President Murmu will meet the Speaker of the Mauritius National Assembly, the Chief Justice of the Mauritian Supreme Court and important Mauritian leaders.

During the visit, President Murmu and Prime Minister Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate 14 India-assisted projects, showcasing the growing expanse and multifaceted nature of India’s vibrant development partnership with Mauritius that constitutes a key pillar of the bilateral relationship. Murmu will also witness the exchange of important bilateral agreements that seek to further strengthen the robust bilateral institutional collaboration and capacity-building cooperation between the two countries.

President Murmu will pay homage to Mauritian leaders at the Pamplemousses Botanical Garden and undertake visits to historical and cultural sites, including the Aapravasi Ghat, where Indian indentured labourers first arrived in Mauritius, the Intercontinental Slavery Museum and the sacred Ganga Talao.

Additionally, she will address Mauritian youth at the University of Mauritius and socio-cultural organisations, members of the Indian diaspora and the Indian community at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute. As the sixth Indian President to grace the Mauritian National Day as the chief guest since 2000, President Murmu’s state visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between India and Mauritius. It reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to strengthen the bilateral relationship across all sides deepening our close people-to-people ties.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read more: India-Mauritius Relationship Example Of Sagar Goodwill: S. Jaishankar