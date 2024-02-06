PM Modi joins Biden, Sunak to wish King Charles III speedy recovery

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Britain's King Charles III, who has been diagnosed with cancer, a speedy recovery and good health.

Modi posted on X, "I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III." Besides PM Modi, a host of dignataries who included US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, former PMs Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, Sir Tony Blair and other global leaders have wished King Charles III a speedy recovery after Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch was diagnosed with a form of cancer.

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following his recent hospital procedure for a benign prostate enlargement, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday.

The treatment for prostate complication of King Charles III began in January after he was admitted to the hospital. The procedure was carried out at the London Clinic private hospital, where Catherine, the Princess of Wales had surgery last week. The 75-year-old King visited his daughter-in-law in the hospital ahead of his treatment.

The Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming his good recovery and said he was expected to spend at least one night at the hospital, a BBC report has said then. The report further said that Queen Camilla met the king at a hospital in Marylebone. King Charles had made his health problem public as a way of sending a message to other men to get their prostates checked.