King Charles 'doing well' after prostate treatment

London: Britain's King Charles III was treated for an enlarged prostate, after being admitted to the hospital on Friday morning and is "doing well". The procedure was carried out at the London Clinic private hospital, where Catherine, the Princess of Wales had surgery last week. The 75-year-old King visited his daughter-in-law in the hospital on Friday morning, ahead of his treatment.

It is understood that the King is "doing well" and is expected to spend at least one night at the hospital, the BBC reported. Queen Camilla has left the hospital in Marylebone in central London, having arrived with the King this morning. King Charles had made his health problem public as a way of sending a message to other men to get their prostates checked. A statement from Buckingham Palace said the King was "delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness".

He also thanked those who had "sent their good wishes." The plan for King Charles to have a "corrective procedure" for his enlarged prostate was revealed by the palace last week. A benign prostate problem, which is non-cancerous, is common in men over 50 and is not usually a serious condition, according to the UK's National Health Service.

Around one in three men over the age of 50 will have some symptoms of an enlarged prostate, which is a gland that sits just below the bladder. Charles became King following his mother Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8, 2022. His coronation took place on May 6, 2023. A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he had sent best wishes to the King for a "speedy recovery". The King is being treated in the same hospital where his daughter-in-law Catherine had "abdominal surgery" last week.