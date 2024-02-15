PM Modi expresses gratitude to Indian diaspora in Qatar for exceptional welcome

Doha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed gratitude to the Indian diaspora in Qatar for an exceptional welcome he received from them on his arrival here in the Qatari capital. Modi arrived in Doha on Wednesday night on an official visit to Qatar. This is the prime minister's second visit to Qatar, he first visited Qatar in June 2016.

"An exceptional welcome in Doha! Grateful to the Indian diaspora," Modi posted on X along with some pictures. Several community members, including from the Muslim Bohra community, welcomed Modi on his arrival here. Modi, in his departure statement on Tuesday, had said the presence of over 8,00,000-strong Indian community in Doha is a testament to our strong people-to-people ties.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi had a wonderful meeting with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during which they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties. On Thursday, the prime minister will meet the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and hold talks on bilateral as well as regional and global issues, the ministry said in a press release.

The Prime Minister is visiting Doha days after seven out of eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel returned home, nearly three-and-half months after a Qatari court handed them a death sentence that was subsequently commuted to jail terms ranging from three to 25 years. Qatar later released all eight Indians.

The former Indian Navy personnel apparently faced charges of espionage, but neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against them public.