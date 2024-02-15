'Deep Appreciation': PM Modi Thanks Emir of Qatar for Release of 8 Ex-Navy Veterans

New Delhi: During his Qatar visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Amiri Palace in Doha on Thursday, the first interaction between the two leaders following the release of eight Indian Navy veterans who have been detained in the Gulf country for several months.

PM Modi expressed deep appreciation to the Qatari Emir for the release of eight Indian nationals. “Prime Minister thanked His Highness the Amir for his support for the welfare of the Indian community and in this regard expressed his deep appreciation for the release of eight Indian nationals of Al Dahra company. We are extremely gratified to see them back in India. PM invited His Highness Amir to pay a visit to India," said Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

During the meeting, PM Modi also thanked the Emir for taking care of the over eight lakh strong Indian community in Qatar and conveyed India’s commitment to further expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation with the country. Prime Minister was given a ceremonial welcome at the Amiri Palace on arrival.

Thereafter, both sides held delegation-level and restricted talks, the Foreign Secretary said. The discussions covered a wide array of topics including economic cooperation, investments, energy partnerships, space collaboration, urban infrastructure, cultural bonds, and people-to-people ties. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues.

The Foreign Secretary informed that the Amir reciprocated the Prime Minister’s sentiments and expressed appreciation for India's role as a valued partner in the Gulf region. The Amir also appreciated the contributions of the vibrant Indian community in Qatar’s development and their enthusiastic participation in various international events held in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also met Father Amir, Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani in Doha later on Thursday. He congratulated Father Amir on his visionary leadership that paved the way for Qatar’s development over the past decades. The two leaders held discussions on India-Qatar relations. The Ministry of External Affairs said that the father Amir affirmed that India and Qatar share an unwavering bond, epitomized by mutual trust and cooperation. He also appreciated the role of the Indian community in Qatar’s development and in nourishing the bilateral partnership.

Read More