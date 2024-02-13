PM Modi arrives in UAE to hold talks with top leadership

Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the UAE on Tuesday on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with the Gulf nation's top leaders to take forward the bilateral strategic partnership and inaugurate the first Hindu stone temple here.

This is the prime minister's seventh visit to the UAE since 2015. He was given a guard of honour on his arrival in the country. In his statement before his departure, Modi said he is looking forward to further advancing India's comprehensive strategic partnership with the UAE. "Over the last nine years, our cooperation with UAE in diverse sectors such as trade and investment, defence and security, food and energy security and education has grown manifold. Our cultural and people-to-people connect is stronger than ever," he said.

"I look forward to meeting Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, in Abu Dhabi and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Modi said. Boosting cooperation in areas of energy, ports, fintech, digital infrastructure, railways and investment flows is set to be the focus of talks between the two leaders on Tuesday.

The two sides are likely to sign several agreements to shore up cooperation in several key areas. In Abu Dhabi, Modi will also inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday. "I will also inaugurate the first Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. The BAPS temple will be an enduring tribute to the values of harmony, peace and tolerance, which both India and the UAE share," the prime minister said.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir, located in Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway, has come up on around 27 acres of land in Abu Dhabi and the work for the structure has been going on since 2019. The land for the temple was donated by the UAE government. The UAE has three other Hindu temples that are located in Dubai. The BAPS temple, spread over a large area with stone architecture, will be the largest of all in the Gulf region.

He will also address the Indian community members on Tuesday evening called Ahlan Modi' (Hello Modi in Arabic) at the Zayed Sports City Stadium here. "I will address the members of the Indian community from all the Emirates of the UAE at a special event in Abu Dhabi," he said. "We are very proud of our diaspora and their efforts to deepen India's engagement with the world. This evening, I look forward to being among UAE's Indian diaspora at the #AhlanModi programme!" Modi posted on X.

Modi is also set to meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president, prime minister and defence minister of the UAE. "I will be addressing the gathering of world leaders at the World Government Summit in Dubai on February 14," Modi said. My discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on the margins of the summit will focus on strengthening our multi-faceted ties with Dubai, he added. The UAE and India are among each other's top trading partners with a bilateral trade of about USD 85 billion in 2022-23, according to official data. The UAE is also among the top four investors in India in terms of foreign direct investments in 2022-23. Modi is scheduled to travel to Doha on Wednesday afternoon after concluding his two-day visit to the UAE.