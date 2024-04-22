Papua New Guinea Appoints Col Edison Napyo as the Defence Advisor to India

New Delhi: In a significant development, Papua New Guinea has appointed Col Edison Napyo as the first Defence Advisor to India. He succeeded the Acting Chief of the Defence Force Commodore Philip Polewara.

According to the statement issued by the office of the Chief of the Defence Force, Papua New Guinea, Napyo will serve as a link between the PNG Government and the Military in the country.

This comes at a time when the India-Philippines Brahmos deal has been finalised and China is attempting to increase its presence in the Pacific. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the PNG last year.

At his farewell, Commodore Polewara presented Col Napyo with a PNG flag and urged him to represent the country well. He urged Col Napyo to provide an effective link between the armed forces so that opportunities for training and diplomatic engagements can be realised and effectively implemented.

Col Napyo thanked Defence Minister Dr. Billy Joseph, MP, Commodore Polewara, and Defence Secretary Hari John Akipe for having confidence in him. He said the appointment came with a huge responsibility and he was determined to meet his obligations as his service to the country.

India and Papua New Guinea formalised diplomatic relations in 1976 and enjoy warm and friendly relations. The two countries have been working closely in international fora, including the Commonwealth, Non-Aligned Movement and the United Nations Organization. This appointment will boost the present minimal military exchanges and relations.