Pakistan General Elections 2024: Voting Marred by Violence, Telecom Blackout Ends

Islamabad: Pakistanis braved cold winter weather and the threat of violence to vote for a new parliament Thursday even as the death toll from twin bombings a day before claimed at least 30 lives, in the worst election-related violence ahead of the contested elections.

A countrywide public holiday was declared to enable a total of 128,585,760 registered voters to cast their votes. Polling for the general elections started at 8.00 am and continued till 5.00 PM. The day was marred with incidents of violence, rigging allegations and a massive telecommunication blackout.

Nearly 650,000 security personnel were deployed across the country to guard 90,000 polling stations. Pakistan suspended cellular and internet services in several parts of the country, including major cities like Islamabad, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar and others, as more than 128 million people eligible to vote in the general elections voted to choose a new government.

With former prime minister Imran Khan in jail, Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is tipped to emerge as the single largest party in the elections. The election comes at a critical time for this nuclear-armed nation, an unpredictable Western ally bordering Afghanistan, China, India and Iran — a region rife with hostile boundaries and tense relations. Pakistan's next government will face huge challenges, from containing unrest, overcoming an intractable economic crisis to stemming illegal migration.

