Khalistani Terrorism, Organsied Crime: India Registers Its Concern with US

New Delhi: India on Wednesday registered its strong concern on the issue of Khalistani terrorism, organsied crime and terror financing during a meeting on homeland security with the US government.

Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla held a meeting with his US counterpart Kristie Canegallo, acting deputy secretary, homeland security in New Delhi during India-US Senior Officials’ Homeland Security Dialogue (HSD) talk.

A senior government official told ETV Bharat that the Indian side has highlighted the issue of terrorism and violent extremism, drug trafficking as well as organised crime. “The Indian side during the meeting has clarified its stand over the issue of Khalistani terrorism and highlighting that foreign soil is being used by the forces inimical to India’s security,” the official said.

During the dialogue, both sides reviewed ongoing cooperation in counter-terrorism and security domains, which has been a key pillar of the India-US strategic partnership. They also discussed steps that can be taken to bolster bilateral efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism, drug trafficking, organised crime and ensure transportation security, the official said.

It is worth mentioning that several Punjab, Delhi and NCR based gangsters cum drug racketeers have been running their business from the foreign soil including US.

During the meeting both the sides also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the vibrant people-to-people ties between the two countries, by taking steps to enable safe and legal migration, counter illegal migration, human trafficking, money laundering, cyber-crimes, and misuse of the cyber domain for illegal activities including terror-financing.

The US side reiterated their keen interest in consolidating the mutually beneficial collaboration between the respective law enforcement agencies through exchange of information, capacity building, technical assistance and regular meetings of sub-groups set-up under the framework of the homeland security dialogue.

To further deepen bilateral security cooperation, both sides also signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on law enforcement training between the US Federal Law Enforcement Training Centre and India’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of the Senior Officials’ Homeland Security Dialogue in Washington DC at a mutually convenient date.