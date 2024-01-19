Lucknow: In a major development, Khalistani leader and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has threatened to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the UP Anti Terrorist Squad detained three Khalistani sympathisers in Ayodhya, sources said. In a purported audio statement, Pannun, head of the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has threatened to kill the UP CM as a retaliatory action against the detention of the Khalistani synpathisers.

Apart from the death threat to CM Adityanath, Pannun has also threatened to sabotage the Pran Pratistha program of the Ram Mandir inauguration to be held in Ayodhya on January 22. In the audio threat, Pannun has said that the security agencies should not “unnecessarily harass” his “three colleagues”. Sources said that the audio threat has been traced to a number based in the United Kingdom.

In the audio, the SFJ chief is heard saying that UP Police has arrested three people in Ayodhya and is “framing them in a false case”. “They are also being harassed. In such a situation, no one will be able to save the consecration ceremony of Ramlala in Ayodhya on January 22 from SFJ. SFJ will retaliate to this on January 22. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be politically assassinated,” the SFJ chief said.

The audio of the SFJ chief came after the UP ATS on Thursday evening detained three suspicious youths from Ayodhya following specific intelligence inputs. UP ATS sources said that three arrested accused are said to be members of Arsh Dala gang, which has been declared as a terrorist organisation by the Government of India.