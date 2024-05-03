International Firefighters' Day: Respecting Epitome of Selflessness, Bravery and Dedication

Hyderabad: International Firefighters' Day, observed on May 4 every year across the globe, urges everyone to pay respect to those who are epitome of selflessness, bravery, and dedication. They put their lives on the line every day to save our lives, loved ones, homes, and even forests and cities, so give them the thanks they deserve. The day serves as a way to say thank you to the world’s firefighters for all that they do to keep our communities safe.

History of Firefighters' Day

On December 2, 1998, a tragic accident happened in in Linton, Australia, in which, resulting in the death of five firefighters from Geelong West Fire Brigade on the spot. The establishment of International Firefighters' Day took inspiration from that dreadful event. The five firefighters were on their way to refill their tanker with water when the truck was struck by a violent wind change, engulfing them in flames and killing all five. They were Garry Vredeveldt, Chris Evans, Stuart Davidson, Jason Thomas, and Matthew Armstrong.

Role of Firefighters

In times of disaster and imminent danger, real-life superheroes without capes emerge – firefighters. These unsung heroes play pivotal roles in safeguarding communities, responding to emergencies, and performing essential tasks to keep us safe.

Firefighters are the first line of defence when an emergency strikes. Whether it’s a raging inferno, a hazardous material spill, or a challenging rescue operation, firefighters fearlessly rush to the scene, risking their lives to save others Firefighters extinguish fires and prevent them from spreading. Armed with specialised equipment and training, they battle flames using water, foam, and other fire fighting agents. Beyond fire suppression, firefighters are trained in technical rescue operations. From rescuing people trapped in collapsed buildings to extracting victims from car wrecks, firefighters possess the necessary skills and equipment to handle complex situations. Firefighters don’t react to emergencies; they actively prevent them. They engage in community education programs to raise awareness about fire safety. Fire departments provide Emergency Medical Services (EMS) alongside firefighting duties. Firefighters are often certified as Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) or Paramedics, allowing them to administer life-saving medical aid during medical emergencies.

Modernisation of Fire Fighting Services in India

There has been considerable increase in the incidents of fire in metropolitan and smaller cities. Further, fifteenth finance commission (XV-FC) has also noted that fire services in the country lack resources and are ill equipped to provide adequate fire safety cover to the population. Therefore, recognising the need for expansion and modernization of Fire Services, XV-FC recommended a provision of Rs. 5,000 crore for strengthening fire services at the State level.

Central Government has launched a “Scheme for Expansion and Modernization of Fire Services in the States” in 2023 for strengthening fire services in the States. The measures included in the scheme provides setting up of new fire stations, strengthening of State Training Centres and capacity building, provisions for modern fire-fighting equipment, strengthening of State Headquarters and Urban Fire Stations, technological upgradation and installation and augmentation of online system etc.

The detailed scheme is available at https://www.mha.gov.in/en/commoncontent/policies-guidelines. Fund allocation under the scheme is on cost sharing basis. While the Centre will provide Rs. 5000 crore to the States for identified activities, the States’ contribution will be of Rs. 1387.99 Crore. In addition, an amount of Rs. 500 crore, out of the total central outlay of Rs. 5000 crore is available for incentivizing the States for adoption of legal and infrastructure-based reforms.