International Day to Combat Islamophobia 2024: Condemning Anti-Muslim Hatred

Hyderabad: International Day to Combat Islamophobia, observed on March 15 every year across the globe, aims at addressing and combating the pervasive issue of Islamophobia. This annual commemoration serves as a reminder of the pressing need to confront and dismantle the harmful prejudices and stereotypes that fuel discrimination against Muslims worldwide.

History of International Day to Combat Islamophobia

Designated by the United Nations in 2018, the significance of March 15th as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia is underscored by its alignment with the anniversary of the tragic Christchurch mosque shooting in New Zealand, where 51 innocent lives were tragically lost in 2019. This day also serves as a reminder of the devastating consequences of unchecked Islamophobia and the urgent need for understanding, tolerance, and solidarity.

What is Islamophobia?

Islamophobia comes in many forms, including hate speech, hate crimes, and systemic discrimination in society, politics, and institutions. Muslims often face negative attitudes, rejections, fear, and contempt, as well as abuse or humiliation for openly practicing their faith in public places. Media portrayals of Muslims, discrimination in employment and housing, and increased surveillance and oversight by law enforcement agencies further aggravate the problems faced by Muslim communities around the world.

Combating Islamophobia

Addressing Islamophobia requires a multifaceted approach encompassing legislative measures, public awareness campaigns, and educational initiatives. Numerous governments have responded to Islamophobia by enacting laws against hate crimes, implementing protocols to deter and prosecute hate crimes, and launching public education initiatives aimed at debunking false beliefs and prejudices about Muslims and Islam.

On March 15, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a Resolution sponsored by 60 member-states of the OIC (Organization of the Islamic Conference), declaring 15 March “International Day for the Elimination of All Forms of Islamophobia.”

The resolution stressed that “terrorism and violent extremism cannot, and should not, be linked to any religion, any nationality, any civilization, or any ethnic group.” It called for a global dialogue to promote a “culture of tolerance and peace” based on “respect for human rights and the plurality of religions and belief.”

One of the most effective ways to combat any form of prejudice is through education. This can be done at school, in the workplace, or in one’s own community, by raising awareness of Islamophobia and the reasons why it is wrong. Everyone, everywhere, is entitled to the freedom of conscience, religion, and belief, as well as the ability to reject or modify their convictions. Each person is also free to express their views in worship, observance, practice, and teaching, either alone or in groups, in public or private.