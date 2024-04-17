Dubai Rains: Air India, IndiGo, Air India Express Halt Flight Operations; Passengers Agitated

New Delhi: Indian airlines such as Air India, Indigo, Air India Express have halted their flight operations at Dubai International Airport as the city witnessed its wettest day in history.

Dubai, which usually experiences dry climate and scorching heat, faced chaos on Tuesday due to heavy rain which battered the United Arab Emirates (UAE), disrupting air travel and prompting widespread flooding across the desert country.

Several of the passengers have shared their ordeal on social media platforms including on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the disruptions in flights heading to Dubai.

The airlines have acknowledged the frustration caused by such delays and expressed apologies for any inconvenience experienced by travelers.

The airlines also assured passengers that efforts are underway to ensure a swift departure and for immediate assistance, passengers have been asked to contact ground staff and track flight status before leaving for the airport.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to adverse weather conditions in #Dubai #Sharjah #RasAlKhaimah #AbuDhabi & #Muscat, our flight operations are impacted,” IndiGo said in a statement on X while asking the passengers to keep a track of flight status before leaving for the airport.

A user named Kiran on X shared her frustration as her flight for Dubai got canceled and expressed dissatisfaction for no support from Air India's customer care.

In response, Air India expressed their apologies for the inconvenience and said that they are working diligently to minimize the inconvenience caused.

Similarly, another passenger on X said , "Traveling from Indore to Dubai via Ahmedabad turned into a nightmare! After a 7-hour layover, Indigo flight canceled due to #DubaiRains. Now stranded in Ahmedabad airport for 12+ hrs, facing chaos to cancel immigration, reschedule, cancel, or find accommodation. @IndiGo6E staff is super clueless. Absolutely messed up management #TravelNightmare #IndigoAirlines #Token2049.”