Chinese Scientist Who Published First Sequence of COVID Virus Protests Evicted From Lab

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Apr 30, 2024, 1:37 PM IST

In an online post, Virologist Zhang Yongzhen wrote that he and his team were suddenly notified before they were evicted from their lab, the latest in a series of setbacks, demotions and ousters since he first published the sequence in early January 2020.

Shanghai: The first scientist to publish a sequence of the Covid-19 virus in China was staging a sit-in protest after authorities locked him out of his lab. Virologist Zhang Yongzhen wrote in an online post on Monday that he and his team were suddenly notified they were being evicted from their lab, the latest in a series of setbacks, demotions and ousters since he first published the sequence in early January 2020.

The move shows how the Chinese government continues to pressure and control scientists, seeking to avoid scrutiny of its handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Zhang wrote the post on Chinese social media platform Weibo but it was later deleted.

In protest, Zhang had been sitting outside his lab since Sunday despite pouring rain, he said in the post. Zhang, when reached by phone on Tuesday, said it was inconvenient for him to speak, but a collaborator confirmed to AP on Monday the protest was taking place.

China Logs Nearly 13,000 Covid Deaths In One Week; '80% Population Infected'

