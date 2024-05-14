ETV Bharat / international

'Be Aware Of Potential Risk Of Sanctions', US Warns After India-Iran Chabahar Deal

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 14, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

Following the India-Iran Chabahar port 10 year deal, the US has warned countries considering business deals with Iran of potential risk of sanctions.
The United States has issued a warning to “anyone” who is considering business deals with Iran stating that countries doing business with Iran should be aware of the “potential risk of sanctions".

New Delhi: Following the India-Iran Chabahar port 10 year deal, the US has warned countries considering business deals with Iran of potential risk of sanctions.

In response to a question on India-Iran Chabahar deal, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel at his daily news conference, on Monday said, "We are aware of these reports that Iran and India have signed a deal concerning the Chabahar port. I will just say, as it relates to the United States, U.S. sanctions on Iran remain in place and we’ll continue to enforce them".

When asked whether there was a sanctions exemption specifically for the new agreement, the Spokesperson said, "No. Any entity, anyone considering business deals with Iran needs to be aware of the potential risk they are opening themselves up to and the potential risk of sanctions".

The US sanctions on Iran have been a long-standing issue, primarily focusing on Iran's nuclear program, human rights abuses, and support for terrorism.

These sanctions have had significant economic impacts on Iran, affecting its oil exports, banking sector, and overall trade. However, the specifics of the sanctions can vary over time due to changes in policy and international agreements.

In a significant development, New Delhi on May 13 has signed an agreement with Tehran to oversee the management of the Chabahar Port for the next 10 years.

Under the agreement – signed between India Port Global Limited (IPGL) and the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) of Iran on Monday, India will develop the strategic port for 10 years.

Chabahar Port, recognised as India's vital connectivity conduit to Afghanistan, Central Asia, and the broader Eurasian expanse, is likely to serve as a counterbalance to Pakistan's Gwadar port and China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative. Plans are underway to integrate Chabahar with the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC), facilitating India's access to Afghanistan and Central Asia without relying on Pakistan.

The Chabahar Port in Iran has been pivotal for India's connectivity to Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan. This pact indicates a long-term commitment to enhancing trade and strategic ties between India and Iran.

