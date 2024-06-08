EPFO Sees three-fold Jump In Smartphone Digital Life Certificates Submission In 2023-24

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has effectively implemented the use of Facial Authentication Technology by EPS pensioners for Digital Life Certificate Submission. EPFO serves over 78 lakh pensioners, who are required to submit a Life Certificate annually for the continuation of their pension payments. Previously, pensioners had to physically visit banks to submit life certificates, which posed challenges and led to grievances.

To enhance ‘Ease of Living,’ the organisation adopted Digital Life Certificates (DLC) for its pensioners in 2015. EPFO accepts DLCs based on biometric authentication from EPS pensioners. The submission of a biometric-based DLC requires pensioners to physically visit a branch of any bank, post office, Common Service Centre, or EPFO office as fingerprint or iris capture devices are available there.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Labour & Employment, to minimise difficulties among the elderly regarding physical visits to banks or post offices, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) developed Face Authentication Technology (FAT). This face recognition technology can be easily used for proof of a life certificate.

EPFO adopted this technology in July 2022, introducing a completely new method of submitting DLCs by pensioners from their homes, making the process more accessible and affordable for them. Pensioners could simply use any Android-based smartphone to complete the process, thus avoiding the hassles of travelling to banks and offices in old age.

This method allows the identification of a pensioner by a facial scan using a smartphone camera from the convenience of their homes. The authentication is carried out against UIDAI’s Aadhaar database using UIDAI’s Face Recognition App.

As per the ministry's data, 6.6 lakh FAT-based DLCs in 2023-24 comprise almost 10% of the total DLCs received during the year. Taken together, around 60 lakh DLCs were received from pensioners during the last financial year.

The use of the facial authentication method requires the installation of two applications, namely "Aadhaar Face RD” and "Jeevan Pramaan," on their smartphones. The operator authentication for these applications is carried out through Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers. Detailed guidelines are provided in the Apps to ensure a successful face scan. Once the scan is completed, the DLC submission is confirmed on the mobile screen along with the Jeevan Pramaan ID and PPO number, completing the process conveniently from home.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment states that the use of this innovative and convenient technology for the purpose of EPS pensioners’ DLC was embedded in EPFO's software in July 2022. Detailed instructions were issued to all the field offices to ensure that the new method is made popular among more and more pensioners. The process is regularly explained to the pensioners not only in the field offices but also during Nidhi Apke Nikat programs being held in all districts throughout India since January 2023. A detailed video on using this technology is available on the official YouTube handle of EPFO @SOCIALEPFO.