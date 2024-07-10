ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh And China Sign 21 Agreements, MoUs As PM Hasina Meets President Xi

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with President Xi Jinping, right, in Beijing on Wednesday. ( X@zapalak )

Beijing: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met President Xi Jinping and her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang here on Wednesday as the two countries signed 21 agreements, MoUs and announced seven more projects to further elevate their strategic cooperative ties.

During the meetings, both countries agreed to elevate their "strategic partnership" to a "comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Bangladesh's state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reported.

China will help Bangladesh economically in four ways by giving grants, interest-free loans, concessional loans and commercial loans, the Chinese President said during the bilateral meeting with Hasina, it said.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Bangladesh's State Minister at the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications & Information Technology posted a photo of the two leaders' meeting on X and said, Hon'ble President of China, H E Mr Xi Jinping met and held a bilateral meeting with the Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday.