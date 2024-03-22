Arab League Ambassador Appreciates India's Stand Towards Palestinian Cause

New Delhi: The ambassador of the Arab League has called on the international community including India to take immediate and decisive action to put an end to Israel's egregious violations of Palestinian rights and international law.

He appreciated India's principled stand towards the Palestinian cause advocating for a two-state solution. "By voting in favor of Palestine and extending humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, India showcases its deep-rooted empathy and steadfast dedication to alleviating the suffering of those in need. In standing with Palestine, India not only upholds its moral obligations but also reinforces its status as a beacon of hope and solidarity in the global community," the Arab League ambassador said.

In a statement on the recent atrocities of the occupying forces of Israel, the Ambassador of the Arab League, Yusuf Mohamed Abdulla Jameel, on Friday strongly condemned "the ongoing atrocities and barbarism" inflicted upon Palestinian civilians by the occupying forces of Israel.

"It is with profound concern and utter dismay that we witness the relentless targeting of innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, by the Israeli military forces," he said.

The Arab League, which was formed on March 22, 1945, further called upon the international community including India to take immediate and decisive action to put an end to Israel's egregious violations of Palestinian rights and international law.

The ambassador highlighted that in Northern Gaza, the occupation's actions went beyond killing and destruction, reaching the point of wiping out entire cities and undermining the essentials of life for years to come.

"This massacre stands as a testament to an unprecedented global state of helplessness in the face of unparalleled bullying and brutality," he added. He said that the current situation can only be described as a disgrace, casting shame upon all of humanity for standing idly by while Palestinians suffer from starvation, bombings, and sniper attacks.

In the statement, the league ambassador in New Delhi emphasised that the current Arab priority is to reach arrangements and procedures to stop Israeli aggression and a ceasefire that will protect the blood of the Palestinians and allow them to return to their homes and areas that they left due to brutal Israeli war on them.