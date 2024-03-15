World Sleep Day 2024: 'Sleep Equity for Global Health'

Hyderabad: Quality sleep plays a vital role in promoting better health, as it improves our immune system, regulates metabolism, alleviates stress, rejuvenates brain function, and facilitates skin repair. Sleep deprivation affects a significant portion of the population, with an estimated one in three adults suffering from its consequences. Marked on March 15, 2024, World Sleep Day serves as a global initiative where delegates and advocates unite to raise awareness of the importance of sleep health.

History of World Sleep Day

Established by the World Association of Sleep Medicine(WASM) and the World Sleep Federation(WSF), World Sleep Day is an awareness activity of the World Sleep Society. Since its inception in 2008, the day strives to advance sleep health worldwide. With a mission to promote education, research, and patient care, particularly in underdeveloped regions, the event aims to address the pervasive issue of inadequate sleep. The first World Sleep Day was held in 2008, under the slogan “Sleep Well, Live Fully Awake.

Theme of World Sleep Day 2024

The 2024 theme, "Sleep Equity for Global Health," emphasises on the essential role of sleep in maintaining overall well-being. Despite its significance, disparities in sleep health persist across diverse populations, exacerbating health inequities and imposing additional burdens.

Benefits of Sleeping

Understanding the critical importance of sleep for optimal health, it is imperative to recognise its myriad benefits. From enhancing memory and performance to mitigating the risk of heart disease and depression, prioritising sleep is akin to maintaining a balanced diet and regular exercise regimen.

Better memory and performance Lower weight gain risk Better calorie regulation Greater athletic performance Lower risk of heart disease More emotional and social intelligence Preventing depression Lower inflammation Stronger immune system

Ideal Sleep Duration

The recommended duration of sleep varies across different age groups, ranging from 7 to 17 hours per night, as mentioned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Sleep deprivation, characterised by inadequate sleep, can lead to various health issues, including cognitive impairment, weakened immune function, and mood disorders.

Here is the breakdown

Newborns (0–3 months): 14–17 hours Infants (4–12 months): 12–16 hours Toddler (1–2 years): 11–14 hours Preschool (3–5 years): 10–13 hours School age (6–12 years): 9–12 hours Teen (13–18 years): 8–10 hours Adult (18–60 years): 7-plus hours Adult (61–64 years): 7–9 hours Adult (65+ years): 7–8 hours

Several factors contribute to sleep deprivation, including alcohol consumption, irregular bedtime habits, excessive caffeine intake, chronic pain, excessive screen time, certain medications, mental health disorders, night shift work, and stress. Addressing these factors and adopting healthy sleep habits are crucial steps towards improving sleep health.

In an era, where over 50 to 70 million individuals worldwide experience sleeping disorders, such as insomnia and sleep apnea, World Sleep Day serves as a platform to foster dialogue, raise awareness, and advocate for effective solutions.