Physical Activity Essential for Appropriate Absorption of All Nutrients from a Balanced Diet: Study

New Delhi: Stating that physical activity is also essential for appropriate utilization of all nutrients from a balanced diet, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) study Dietary Guidelines for Indians has suggested to avoid foods and beverages with added sugars.

What is a balanced diet and why do we need it

The study said that a balanced diet provides required calories, proteins, vitamins, minerals and adequate fibre. It is a wholesome and nutritionally adequate diet. It provides a variety of nutrients that perform a wide range of functions in the body. A balanced diet can be achieved by eating diverse foods since there is no single food item with all the essential nutrients.

What can make a 'Healthy Snack’

An ideal healthy snack consists of vegetable or fruit salads adorned with seeds or nuts, topped with yogurt. Additionally, roasted or boiled beans, lobia, chickpeas, and peanuts can serve as nutritious snack options.

What is healthy eating habit

Inclusion of non-starchy fresh vegetables and green leafy vegetables in every meal. The ICMR-NIN suggested taking at least 30 grams of fruits in every meal. Consuming at least 50 percent of cereals and other grains as whole grains (minimally polished) for adequate nutrients and fibre. All cereal (or millet) based diets are accompanied with adequate pulses or beans for good quality protein and fibre.

The study also suggested that variety within food groups like different types of cereals, millets and pulses have different nutrient profiles. Hence a variety of cereals, millets and pulses are recommended to be consumed on a daily basis for adequacy of different nutrients. This applies to other food groups such as vegetables and fruits as well.

Add varieties of oilseeds and nuts in daily diet

Foods such as nuts, oilseeds, fish, etc. are nutrient dense and are rich sources of good quality fats, proteins, vitamins and other nutrients. Different varieties of oilseeds and nuts are advised. Foods such as fenugreek seeds, amaranth seeds, flax seeds, chia seeds and basil seeds have health promoting effects and can be consumed at least three to four times a week.

Include a variety of fruits and vegetables in daily diet

Vegetables and fruits are sources of protective nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, antioxidants and fibre. Different varieties of vegetables and fruits should be consumed.

Limit added fat, salt and sugar intake

The ICMR-NIN study suggested limiting intake of foods with added fat, oil and salt. It also suggested avoiding foods and beverages with added sugars.

What are food groups

Foods have been categorized into 10 groups to help people make choices from different food groups. Adequate quantities of foods from at least 5–7 food groups should be consumed on a daily basis. The food groups are cereals and millets, pulses, vegetables, nuts-oil-seeds-oils-fats, green leafy vegetables, fruits, dairy, roots & tubers, flesh foods as well as spices and herbs.

Vitamins and minerals

Vitamins are nutrients required by the body in small amounts and must be present in the diet as these are not synthesized in the body. Vitamins are essential for numerous body processes and for maintenance of the structure of skin, bone, nerves, eye, brain, blood and mucous membrane. On the other hand, minerals are nutrients found in body fluids and tissues. The important ‘macro’ minerals are sodium, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and sulphur, while iron, zinc, copper, selenium, molybdenum, fluorine, cobalt, chromium and iodine are micro minerals. These minerals are required for maintenance and integrity of skin, hair, nails, blood and soft tissues.