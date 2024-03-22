Yodha Box Office Day 7: Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Breaches Rs 25 Cr Mark in First Week

Hyderabad: The film Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra received positive feedback from both audiences and critics when it hit theatres on March 15. With its 7 days in the theatres, its one-week box office report card is officially available. The high-octane action thriller attempted to keep a strong grip at the box office minting over Rs 25 crore in the first week.

According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie did an estimated Rs 26.09 crore net business in India in its first week. For the unversed, the film grossed Rs 4.1 crore on its first day and Rs 5.75 crore on its second day, representing a more than 40% increase. Day 3 witnessed a 21% gain in revenue, with the picture collecting Rs 7 crore.

However, day 4, the first Monday, saw a significant drop of roughly 69%, with the film earning only Rs 2.15 crore. On Tuesday, the movie made Rs 2.25 crore on day 5, but fell to Rs 2.1 crore on day 6. According to a Sacnilk report, ticket sales dropped significantly on day 7, with domestic earnings of Rs 1.85 crore.

Sidharth Malhotra stars as Arun Katyal, a special task force officer, in Yodha. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna play crucial roles in the film as well. Yodha is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Amazon Prime Video, and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

Yodha, directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, also features Ronit Roy and Tanuj Virwani playing crucial roles. Each of the actors is praised for giving captivating performances that resonated with the audience.