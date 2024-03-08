Women's Day 2024: Kamal Haasan Bats for Equality, Chiranjeevi Hails Women as 'Life Force' of World

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Women's Day 2024: Kamal Haasan Bats for Equality, Chiranjeevi Hails Women as 'Life Force' of World

Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi take to social media to mark International Women’s Day. In a heartfelt message, Kamal bats for safety, equality and dignity of women. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi acknowledges contribution of women in shaping his life.

Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, celebrated worldwide on March 8th each year, screen icons Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi took to social media to express their admiration and appreciation for women's contributions and sacrifices. This day serves as a global tribute to the achievements and resilience of women, acknowledging their pivotal roles in shaping societies and cultures.

Kamal Haasan, in a heartfelt message shared on social media, underlined the indispensable contribution of women in our lives, urging men to pledge their commitment to safeguarding their dignity and safety. He highlighted the importance of embracing feminism and promoting equal rights for all.

Taking to x, formerly Twitter, Kamal wrote in Tamil which loosely translates to: "The contribution and sacrifice of women in our lives is immeasurable. Every man must take an oath to ensure their dignity and safety. Let's embrace the indomitable feminism in all things and make equal rights in all. Happy International Women's Day to all women who strive to achieve."

Chiranjeevi, echoing similar sentiments, extended his warm wishes to women worldwide, acknowledging them as the life force of the world and expressing gratitude to the women who have supported and inspired him.

"Happy Women's Day to all the Women of the World ! You are the Life Force of this World. May you continue to Excel and Inspire all of us at each step of the way! A Special mention to all the women in my life, who have been the wind beneath my wings! #InternationalWomensDay," wrote Chiranjeevi on X.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kamal Haasan's has highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 film Indian, titled Indian 2, directed by Shankar comin up next. Additionally, he is working on Thug Life with Mani Ratnam and has signed on for a film with action directors Anbariv.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi recently commenced shoot for Vishwambhara, a socio-fantasy project helmed by Vassishta. The film also features Trisha Krishnan and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

Last Updated :58 minutes ago

