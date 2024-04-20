What Scares Ira Khan the Most and Where Does She Find 'Solace'? Her Insta Post Says It All

Hyderabad: Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, has been actively promoting mental health awareness through her social media handle by sharing personal experiences. Through her Instagram posts, she sheds light on various aspects of mental health, often discussing her daily moods and emotions.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Ira expressed her fears of loneliness and helplessness, addressing concerns about global issues such as violence, illness, and apathy. Despite her fears, Ira states, "Not always. Not everyday. You'll see me laugh, work, and live. But when I'm scared... it cripples me." Delving deeper into the theme of fear, Ira says, "I forget that I'm loved by very capable people who will find me if I'm lost. Take care of me if I'm hurt. I forget that I'm a capable person."

In the last slide of her Instagram post, Ira delves into her coping mechanisms, revealing that she seeks solace in familiar comforts like music or films to relieve her anxieties. "What helps me is to find someone else (or a song, movie, anything) that either physically makes me feel safe or reminds me of the things I've forgotten, giving me hope and patience for this fear to pass. Ideally I do both," she adds.

Khufiya (2023) actor Ali Fazal came out in support and tried to calm Ira down as he penned a sweet note for the starkid. The actor wrote: "You are loved! And witnessed in the electro-bashings of the universe and its quantum. Let it fill you with absolute momentum. To fear is to feel, to breathe is to life... this too shall pass. Some others return. Some more shall pass. What's left is a love, that none will surpass."

Ira replied by posting hug emojis under his comment.

Previously, Ira references Sangath India, a mental health resource offering psychiatric assistance nationwide through centres in Delhi and Goa, as well as virtual consultations. Ira's ongoing efforts to raise awareness about mental health issues and encourage individuals to seek help are evident through her social media presence.