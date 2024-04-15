WATCH: Salman Khan Steps out for the First Time since Gun-firing Incident With Heavy Police Escort

Hyderabad: Superstar Salman Khan made his first public appearance today since the startling gun-firing incident that occurred outside his Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartment, on April 14. The actor was spotted exiting his Mumbai residence on April 15 under tight security.

The incident on Sunday morning prompted a flurry of concern, with many celebrities and public figures visiting Salman Khan's home to offer support. Security measures were swiftly heightened, and investigations into the shooting are ongoing. The day after the incident, Salman was papped leaving Galaxy Apartment in a heavily guarded vehicle.

Images purportedly of the gunmen surfaced on social media, captured by CCTV. The individuals, both wearing caps and carrying backpacks, were seen in the images. One wore a white t-shirt with a black jacket and denim, while the other wore a red t-shirt and denim.

Following the incident, Salman Khan's family members, close friends and associates, including Baba Siddique and Rahul Narain Kanal, paid visits to check on him. Rahul, facing a crowd of reporters as he left Galaxy Apartments, assured them of Salman's well-being, saying, "It is almighty’s blessings, Bhai is all good," before departing.

Salman's father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan addressed the situation hours after the incident took place. Dismissing concerns he told a webloid, "There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan announced his next project with AR Murugadoss, titled Sikandar, on the occasion of Eid. He is set to play the lead role in the film.