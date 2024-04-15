Firing at Salman Khan's Home: More than a Dozen Teams Probing Incident, Police Quiz Motorcycle Owner

Hyderabad: On Sunday around 5 AM, two men on a motorbike fired shots outside Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. The men, wearing helmets, quickly approached on their motorcycle, fired about four shots towards the building, and then sped away into the darkness.

This recent shooting incident at Salman's home has drawn attention to the activities of the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, raising concerns about their operations. Anmol Bishnoi, a member of this syndicate and cousin of imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for the attack via Facebook post. His announcement came shortly after the bold shooting incident at Salman Khan's sea-facing residence in Bandra.

Here are the major updates on the latest developments regarding the firing incident at Salman Khan's house, which has made waves in the entertainment and political spheres.

Police reveal one of the shooters

Vishal, also known as Kalu, was identified based on the CCTV footage. Vishal is wanted concerning the March killing of businessman Sachin Munjal, who is located in Gurugram. Godara allegedly used a social media post to admit to killing Munjal, hinting at Vishal's involvement with violent events planned by the former. To get to Mr. Khan's house, Vishal and the other suspect bought a used bike from the Raigad district. They rode that bike from Panvel to Mumbai. The police have found a two-wheeler that may have been used by the two just over a km from the actor's residence.

Inside the Intricate Plan Behind the Shooting at Salman Khan's Home

Owner of the motorcycle, others being questioned

Police are currently questioning the owner of a motorcycle reportedly used in the recent firing incident outside Salman's home in Bandra. According to an official, the motorcycle was found abandoned near Mount Mary Church, about a kilometer away from Khan's residence. The vehicle is registered under the name of a man residing in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, who recently sold it to another individual. Assistant Commissioner of Police Panvel, Ashok Rajput, confirmed that the motorcycle belonged to a person in Panvel, leading the crime branch to bring in the vehicle owner and two others for questioning.

More than a dozen teams on the prowl to nab accused

In response to the incident, the police have mobilised over a dozen teams to investigate the matter, with some dispatched to Bihar, Rajasthan, and Delhi for further leads. An official stated, "So far, no arrests or detentions have been made, but our investigation involves questioning several individuals." The police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown individual under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

Case transferred to Crime Branch

A concerted operation has been launched by police from five states—Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab—to nab those responsible. In addition to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, the National Investigation Agency and the Maharashtra ATS have also asked for comprehensive case details. Even though the case was moved from the local police to the crime branch, no request has been made to forward it to the ATS or NIA.

International conspiracy?

The setup of the shooting event outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home is reminiscent of a crime-thriller film. The plan reportedly initiated in the US, where a US-based gangster named Rohit Godara was given the responsibility of choosing gunmen by Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother. For the unversed, Bishnoi is presently being held in Tihar Jail due to his involvement in multiple high-profile murder cases, including those involving artist Sidhu Moose Wala and Rajput politician and Karni Sena commander Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

His brother Anmol Bishnoi took to Facebook to take responsibility for the incident. The IP address of the post was reportedly tracked to Canada. However, police believe a VPN was used to create the Facebook page.

Salman's brothers Arbaaz and Sohail visit him at Galaxy Apartment

The superstar's brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan arrived at the actor's Mumbai flat following the gunfire incident. Videos posted by well-known paparazzi Viral Bhayani show Arbaaz Khan and his spouse Sshura Khan arriving in a car outside the Mumbai apartment of the Tiger 3 actor. Sohail Khan is also seen getting out of his car at Salman Khan's house in another video.

Salman's father Salim Khan responds to unfortunate incident

Salim Khan has responded to the gunshots that were heard at Salman Khan's Mumbai home. Salim told a newswire that there was no need for concern. "There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry," he remarked. However, Salman Khan has not yet addressed the incident.