Watch: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Ayodhya, Visit Ram Mandir with Daughter Malti Marie Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Ayodhya with Daughter Malti Marie Jonas

Hyderabad: Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, went to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, along with their daughter Malti Marie. Videos of their arrival and leaving the airport in Ayodhya are all over social media. The trio visited Ram Mandir and paid obeisance to Lord Ram. Priyanka’s mom, Dr. Madhu Chopra, was also with them.

Priyanka, who is in Ayodhya to visit Ram Mandir, was seen donning a green saree while Nick wore a kurta. Priyanka couldn’t come to India in January for the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony. Many Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rajinikanth, Abhishek Bachchan, and more attended that event.

Priyanka and Nick have been in India for a few days now. Priyanka came on Thursday night with her daughter and went to the Bvlgari store launch in Mumbai. She’s a global ambassador for Bvlgari. Later, she went to a pre-Holi party by Isha Ambani. Nick came to India a couple of days after Priyanka. They were seen together at Ritesh Sidhwani’s party, sparking rumors about Priyanka’s movie with Excel Entertainment, Jee Le Zaraa, being back on track.

On Tuesday, Priyanka was in Mumbai for Amazon Prime Video’s event. She talked about supporting the film Women of my Billion. She made heads turn at the event oozing boss lady vibes in a pantsuit.

In her upcoming projects, Priyanka will be in Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba. She'll also voice a character in Disneynature's Tiger, which will be on Disney+ Hotstar. The film explores the world of tigers. Priyanka is also working on The Bluff, a Hollywood movie with Karl Urban from The Boys series. Directed by Frank E. Flowers, the movie is a collaboration between AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios.