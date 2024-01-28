Loading...

Priyanka Chopra thanks Mumbai with all her heart as fans cheer 'jiju' Nick Jonas at Lollapalooza

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Jan 28, 2024, 3:52 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra with hubby Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas performed for the first time in India, making fans go crazy at his debut gig. The actor thanked Mumbai for such a warm reception to her husband's performance at Lollapalooza.

Hyderabad: The Jonas Brothers performed for the first time in India and captivated the audience with their songs at Lollapalooza's second edition in Mumbai. The band performed on day one of the second edition of Lollapalooza India, which was held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The Jonas Brothers, a pop trio comprised of Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas, who is married to Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, got the Indian crowd dancing to their tunes.

Priyanka Chopra's post on Instagram Story
Priyanka Chopra's post on Instagram Story

Priyanka took to Instagram stories and shared a small clip of Nick performing at the event with the crowd cheering him with 'Jiju Jiju' slogans. Sharing the video, she wrote: "My heart. Thank you Mumbai." Earlier, the actor had shared enthusiasm over Nick's debut performance in India. "Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas are finally performing in Mumbai! My heart, she wrote to share the news.

During their performance, the audience erupted in cries of 'jiju jiju' as the pop band played for them. During one instance, when the band's introductions were being made, Kevin said, "And this is jiju," which prompted the crowd to yell again. Nick is well-known among Indians, who have dubbed him jiju after paparazzi called him that on several Indian occasions.

Speaking to the audience, Nick stated, "This is our first time performing in India, and the sangeet does not count. As a family, we have a strong connection to India."

Jonas also surprised Indian fans with his rendition of Maan Meri Jaan. The unexpected presence of King, who worked with Nick on his smash song Maan Meri Jaan, caught everyone off guard. Nick went on to say, "We had to do something really special for our first performance in India." The duo had the audience rocking to the tune and even exchanged warm hugs on stage. Nick also performed Bury Up and Jealous.

