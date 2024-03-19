Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Visit Farhan Akhtar's House; Spark Buzz around Jee Le Zara - Watch

Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra, husband Nick Jonas, and their baby Malti Marie are currently in India. On Monday night, Priyanka and Nick were photographed inside their car as they drove through Mumbai's streets on their way to Farhan Akhtar's home in Bandra. Priyanka's visit to Farhan's house has sparked discussion around the long-awaited project Jee Le Zara.

The couple's recent visit to Farhan's home served as a fashion moment, with them turning heads with their wardrobe choices and leaving everyone in amazement. Priyanka, exuding boss vibes, wore a brilliant blue dress with her hair swept up in elegant manner. Her beautiful matte makeup highlighted her features, and her smile added charm to her overall look.

Meanwhile, Nick looked effortlessly cool in his typical dapper outfit. He wore a black coloured shirt with a striking red cap that brought a touch of edge to his look. He warmly waved to the cameras.

Coming back to Priyanka, the actor is noted for her range and fascinating performances, and has often surprised fans with her choice of projects. Meanwhile, Farhan, known for his versatility as a director, actor, and producer, has carved out a space for himself in the Indian film business. Their supposed collaboration on Jee Le Zara, is rumoured to be a highly anticipated project that might potentially bring together the powerhouse talents Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka.

In her professional career, the actor has taken on a new role as executive producer for the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger. Apart from that, she recently appeared in the film Love Again and the series Citadel, which co-stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.