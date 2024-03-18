Nick Jonas Follows Wifey Priyanka Chopra to India; Rocks an All White Look at the Airport - Watch

Nick Jonas was spotted touching down Mumbai to unite with his wife Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka is in India for the launch of new collection of a luxury jewellery line.

Hyderabad: Nick Jonas returned to Mumbai just weeks after performing with his band, the Jonas Brothers, to spend time with wifey Priyanka Chopra and their daughter, Malti Marie. The singer, who was in Texas for another leg of the Jonas Brothers tour, landed in Mumbai early Monday morning. The American singer arrived dressed in denim-on-denim and was greeted warmly.

Nick 'jiju', as he is affectionately known by the paparazzi, stopped for a pose and waved to the cameramen upon arrival at the airport. Nick's presence in the city comes only days after his wife, Priyanka, arrived with their daughter Malti. The actor, who is the Indian face of a luxury jewellery brand, was in India to launch a new collection.

She attended the event in a pastel pink elegant skirt-styled sheer pre-draped saree, which she teamed with an off shoulder top and matching heels. She wore a striking neckpiece to complete her look. Nick responded to her pictures from the event, writing, "Dear God" (hot face and drooling face emojis). He also posted a snapshot of Priyanka on his Instagram Stories with the caption, "Are you kidding me @priyankachopra."

Priyanka and Malti came to India last week. The duo posed for the cameras at the Mumbai airport. With Holi just around the corner, it's unclear whether PC, Malti and Nick will celebrate the festival of colour at the former's homeland. Nick and Priyanka last visited the city in 2023 for the Ambani Centre's grand opening. The duo was one of several celebrity guests that were invited for the star-studded occasion.

On the professional front, Priyanka will co-star with John Cena and Idris Elba in the film Heads of State. She will also appear in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film, Jee Le Zaraa, opposite Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Priyanka is also going to star in the Frank E Flowers directorial The Bluff. The film will also include Karl Urban.

